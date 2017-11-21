Official Line-Ups: Napoli v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli aim to keep their Champions League hopes alive on Tuesday night at the Stadio San Paolo when they host Shakhtar Donetsk.

Both sides are without key defenders through suspension as both Kalidou Koulibaly and Darijo Srna are forced to watch their respective teams from the stands.

The Partenopei centre-back is replaced by Vlad Chiriches, while Lorenzo Insigne has shrugged off a fitness concern and is named in the starting line-up by Maurizio Sarri.

Napoli (4-3-3): Reina; Maggio, Albiol, Chiriches, Hysaj; Zielinski, Diawara, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.

Shakhtar (4-2-3-1): Pyatov; Butko, Ordets, Rakitskiy, Ismaily; Fred, Stepanenko; Marlos, Taison, Bernard; Ferreyra.