Official Line-Ups: Napoli v Shakhtar Donetsk

Padraig Whelan Date: 21st November 2017 at 7:28pm
aim to keep their hopes alive on Tuesday night at the Stadio San Paolo when they host .

Both sides are without key defenders through suspension as both Kalidou Koulibaly and Darijo Srna are forced to watch their respective teams from the stands.

The Partenopei centre-back is replaced by Vlad Chiriches, while Lorenzo Insigne has shrugged off a fitness concern and is named in the starting line-up by Maurizio Sarri.

Napoli (4-3-3): Reina; Maggio, Albiol, Chiriches, Hysaj; Zielinski, Diawara, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.

Shakhtar (4-2-3-1): Pyatov; Butko, Ordets, Rakitskiy, Ismaily; Fred, Stepanenko; Marlos, Taison, Bernard; Ferreyra.

 

