Official Line-Ups: Roma v Lazio

Eusebio Di Francesco has named a full-strength starting line-up for his first Derby della Capitale in charge of Roma against Lazio.

With no suspensions and the international break bringing no new injuries to speak of, he has opted for Federico Fazio ahead of Juan Jesus in defence, while Gerson makes way in attack for Stephan El Shaarawy.

Simone Inzaghi is still without both Felipe Anderson and Wallace but Italy duo Marco Parolo and Ciro Immobile, who suffered playoff disappointment against Sweden, will both look to take their frustration out on the Giallorossi.

Roma (4-3-3): Alisson; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Nainggolan, De Rossi, Strootman; El Shaarawy, Dzeko, Perotti.

Lazio (3-5-1-1): Strakosha; Bastos, De Vrij, Radu; Marusic, Parolo, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Luis Alberto; Immobile.