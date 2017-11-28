PODCAST: #MontellaOut of AC Milan at last

Vincenzo Montella has been sacked and #MontellaOut can stop trending. To talk through the news and the rest of the Serie A action, Luca Gunby and Vito Doria join Conor Clancy on this week’s Forza Italian Football Podcast.

As always, this podcast was recorded live over on FIFTV.

Napoli fought for victory at Udinese, Juventus and Inter recorded textbook wins against Crotone and Cagliari respectively, while Daniele De Rossi had a moment of madness that cost Roma dearly.

Conor talks about his trip to Liverpool to watch Atalanta demolish a free-spending Premier League side before the guys then discuss the bottom half of Serie A, more Serie B madness and take some of your questions.

