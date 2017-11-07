PODCAST: Napoli slip, Roma flip and Samp-gloria in Genoa

The jubilant Sampdoria-supporting duo of Luca Gunby and Vito Doria join host Conor Clancy on this week’s FIFpod in celebration of the Blucerchiati’s Derby della Lanterna win over Genoa as well as the rest of the weekend’s action.

As always, this podcast was recorded live over on FIFTV.

Napoli were held to a scoreless draw at Chievo, while Juventus, AC Milan and Roma all won. Elsewhere, Sampdoria proved they run the city of Genoa by beating the Rossoblu in the season’s first Derby della Lanterna.

The guys then discuss the bottom half of Serie A, more Serie B madness and take plenty of your questions.

