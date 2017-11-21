PODCAST: Superba Samp, Eternal Roma and a touch of Tavecchio

Carlo Tavecchio has resigned and there was an action-packed round of Serie A action for Conor Clancy, Vito Doria and Nicholas Carroll to discuss.

As always, this podcast was recorded live over on FIFTV.

Napoli beat AC Milan, Roma rule in the Eternal City after beating Lazio, while Sampdoria turned it on to smash Juventus at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

The guys then discuss the bottom half of Serie A, more Serie B madness and take some of your questions.

