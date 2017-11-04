Quagliarella delivers knockout blow for Sampdoria against Genoa

A first half strike from Gason Ramirez, then a second from Fabio Quagliarella was enough to give Sampdoria a 2-0 win over Genoa in the Derby della Lanterna on Saturday night.

Sampdoria had won their two previous Serie A matches with the Grifone, and this made it their third on the trot, a feat they hadn’t managed since November 1953.

Ramirez was the hero as he held off Ervin Zukanovic to poke past Mattia Perin, before Quagliarella made sure Samp racked up their fourth win in five matches to cement sixth place in Serie A.

Genoa on the other hand, now find themselves in the relegation zone, following Crotone’s win at Bologna.

The early running was made by the ‘home’ side with Gianluca Lapadula being played in on goal, but his overhead kick attempt went way over Emiliano Viviano’s goal.

Dennis Praet had a shot from distance easily saved by Mattia Perin, while Adel Taarabt tried to curl one in with the outside of his foot, but his effort sailed wide.

Buoyed by the Marassi crowd, Luca Rigoni’s deflected ball over the top found Lapadula who embarrassingly miss the target.

As time went on, Sampdoria began to show their quality and a Duvan Zapata flick on was met by Ramirez, who showed great strength to hold off Zukanovic before finishing over Perin.

Ramirez was at it again, this time a freekick from the right side was well held by Perin

As half-time approached, a cross from the left found Aleandro Rosi unmarked in the penalty area, but he put the ball just over the crossbar from eight yards out.

Then, Lapadula went down in the box under a challenge from Matias Silvestre, but the ref waved play on amid a furious reaction from the home side.

A terrible backpass by Luca Rossettini was intercepted by Quagliarella, who rounded Perin, but could only bounce his finish off the upright and into the side-netting.

Zukanovic played a delightful cross onto the head of Rigoni who could only direct it over the crossbar from six yards.

At the other end, Quagliarella won the ball from Armando Izzo and found Edgar Barreto in the area, but the midfielder could only fire straight at Perin.

There were then three chances for Lapadula. First, he shot wide form distance, then straight at Viviano, before heading over with his final chance.

It could, and should, have been two for the ‘away’ side as Ricky Alvarez found himself with plenty of room in the 18-yard box, but drilled his shot wide.

Six minutes from time, Quagliarella found himself with the ball in front of an empty net as Zapata nicked in front of Perin and crossed to his strike parter for an easy tap in.