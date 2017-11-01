Roma lay English ghosts to rest with Halloween demolition of Chelsea

Historically Roma have had a torrid time playing against English opposition in European competitions but their fears were cast aside as the destroyed Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

From the first whistle the Giallorossi dominated the match and won 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico, which means that they now sit on top of Group C with eight points and could seal their qualification for the Round of 16 on matchday 5 by getting at least a point against Atletico Madrid.

Much to the surprise of most people, Roma played a great game a fortnight earlier when they came back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 in London before the match finished at 3-3. On their own ground it was different story as they did not need to show the same fighting spirit as they had in England and on Tuesday they were the clear protagonists.

Giallorossi tactician Eusebio Di Francesco out-coached his Chelsea counterpart and fellow Italian Antonio Conte, lining his team up in his preferred 4-3-3 formation and finding the ideal balance between defensive solidarity and creative flair.

The former Sassuolo coach deserves credit for the way he has transformed this Roma side in his short tenure so far. Their form in recent years has been rather inconsistent but they are playing with a sense of confidence rarely seen from them in Europe’s premier competition.

On a night where many heroes emerged, winger Stephan El Shaarawy was the clear standout with his two goals in the first half and they clearly laid the foundations for the victory. Diego Perotti starred on the left-wing and he sealed the win in the second half with a fabulous long-range effort.

In the midfield, Daniele De Rossi was able to use his experience to great effect by helping his team control the play, and Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson was alert when needed, making decisive saves from Eden Hazard and Marcos Alonso.

It was bad enough that the Blues were missing ball winner N’Golo Kante in midfield due to a thigh injury but not even an important player like him could have stopped the momentum of the Lupi.

Roma have had some nightmares in the European Cup/Champions League against English teams in the past. They lost the 1984 European Cup Final on penalties in front of their own supporters at the Stadio Olimpico and in 2007 they suffered an ignominious 7-1 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Champions League quarter-finals.

In achieving their greatest victory in Europe’s premier club competition against Chelsea, the Giallorossi also registered their biggest win against English opposition since defeating Ipswich Town 3-0 in the 1982-82 UEFA Cup.

After a performance like this, Di Francesco and his men can challenge the English clubs with confidence, and they can use the result against the Blues as a catalyst for better things to come.