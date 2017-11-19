Roma prove their Scudetto credentials with Derby della Capitale victory

By overcoming Lazio in the season’s first Derby della Capitale, Roma have proven that they are to be taken seriously as Scudetto contenders this season.

While defeating their Eternal City rivals is always one of the targets set at the beginning of any season, what is perhaps most important for Eusebio Di Francesco’s side is not who they beat to the three points, but more how they did it.

Derbies can be chaotic. The Rome derby has a habit of growing ill-tempered in the blink of an eye and there were signs of that being true again on Saturday. Radja Nainggolan appeared to be playing with a target on his back and Lazio captain Senad Lulic, in particular, made it his personal objective to disrupt the Belgian by whatever means necessary.

While it is early in the season, this derby had more riding on it. In the build-up it was said that the winner of this game would announce themselves as title challengers and with both teams coming into the game in fine form, it was hard to pick a favourite.

Recent form suggested that Roma were on for three points; the Giallorossi had lost just two of the previous 19 derbies in which they had played host, while Lazio’s victory in their most recent Serie A meeting ended an eight-game winless streak.

The Biancocelesti themselves had reason for optimism though. As mentioned, they won the most recent league meeting and also knocked their city rivals out of the Coppa Italia semi-finals last April. On top of that, they have beaten Juventus twice this season and proven they are a force to be reckoned with.

Roma edged the early exchanges and Edin Dzeko came closest with a header that was straight at Thomas Strakosha.

While clear-cut chances were at a premium, the game remained entertaining nonetheless and was being played at an extremely high-tempo.

It was a derby, there was to be no mistaking that. The hard challenges came and players expressed their disapproval. There were arguments, but nothing too heated. The chaos was controlled.

Roma, to their immense credit, rode it out and remained in relative control.

It was a moment of madness that brought the game’s first goal. As Aleksandar Kolarov drove across the Lazio box in possession, Bastos momentarily lost his head and went to ground, conceding a penalty.

Lulic complained and Diego Perotti was made to wait, but it didn’t matter.

In all the chaos, Perotti gave off the impression that he was the only person in the Stadio Olimpico. No fans, no goalkeeper; it was just him. He strolled towards the ball and fired beyond Strakosha.

Roma had control.

Nainggolan soon made it 2-0 with a typical strike. He picked the ball up 25-yards from goal, stepped forward uncontested and drove low into the bottom corner.

Things looked comfortable, until Kostas Manolas looked to even the playing field. A ball into Roma’s six yard box didn’t look overly troubling and Manolas leaned forward, seemingly to chest the ball back to Alisson. Instead, he stuck his arm on the ball and after VAR was consulted a penalty was rightly awarded.

Roma’s grip was slipping as Ciro Immobile converted from the spot.

Traditionally, one big black mark held against Roma is their inability to perform in the biggest games. When things get too tough they fold. They are accused of being gutless, faint-hearted and even cowardly, but not on Saturday.

The tide turned and Lazio came at I Lupi, but they stood firm and stronger than ever. They fought tooth and nail and battled for one another, for Di Francesco and for three huge points.

Inter and Napoli have both already brushed the Giallorossi aside this season, but against Inter they started well until a second half collapse and Maurizio Sarri’s side are capable of blowing anyone away on their day.

Roma showed grit and determination and clung on. Bruno Peres made a textbook fullback’s challenge in the third minute of six added on and celebrated it like a goal. Tempers flared again two minutes later but as they had all day – or at least for most of it – Roma rose above the chaos and held on to three points.

Uncertainty surrounded the Stadio Olimpico after Luciano Spalletti’s summer departure and Di Francesco’s task was far from easy. Since taking over, however, he has impressed and, matched with their demolition of Chelsea already this season, his Roma have proven that they are a threat for just about anyone.

As easy as they made their win over the Premier League champions look, they were made to fight against Lazio and the means more so than the end result will give Giallorossi supporters reason to believe they can compete for silverware this season.

