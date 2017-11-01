Roma star De Rossi hails famous Chelsea victory

Roma captain Daniele De Rossi declared that his side’s 3-0 thrashing of Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday would go down as a famous victory in the club’s European history.

The Giallorossi outshone the Premier League champions, and leapt to the top of Group D courtesy of a Stephan El Shaarawy brace and a sublime Diego Perotti strike.

Whilst the capital club have had few great Champions League victories, De Rossi pointed to the impact of a similar night in November 2008, as Roma trounced the same opponents 3-1.

“At Roma we do not experience many huge nights in the Champions League,” the midfielder told Premium Sport following the final whistle at the Stadio Olimpico.

“However, for example, we won 10 years ago [sic] against Chelsea and the fans still talk about it. Tonight will be remembered by the supporters.”

Top of the table Roma sit five points clear of third-placed Atletico Madrid, and a further point ahead of Qarabag with just two matches remaining, but De Rossi warned against complacency.

“We have put ourselves in a strong position in the group. We deserve to be here, but the Group Stage is not over yet and we have seen that Qarabag are a difficult team to break down,” the veteran continued.

“It is too early to say that Roma are through, just as it was too early to say we were out after the goalless draw against Atletico Madrid and only beating Qarabag 2-1 in the opening matches.”

Roma could confirm their passage to the First Knockout Round with just a draw in their next match, away to Atletico Madrid.