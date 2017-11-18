Ruthless Roma take derby bragging rights

Lazio’s best winning streak in club history and their finest start to a season came to an end on Saturday night as Radja Nainggolan fired Roma to a 2-1 victory in the Derby della Capitale.

The Belgian struck between successful second half penalty kicks for both Diego Perotti and Ciro Immobile as Lazio’s nine-game winning run came to an end at the Stadio Olimpico against their bitter rivals.

Roma’s aerial threat was evident early in the contest as Edin Dzeko first headed into Thomas Strakosha’s arms before beating the goalkeeper, and the upright, by millimetres shortly afterwards.

Ten minutes before half-time, after Immobile had failed to make the most of a header at the other end, Strakosha was called into action to keep out Dzeko, this time from a powerful volley which the Albanian beat away to safety.

Although the first half hadn’t quite lived up to the billing, it took just three minutes for the second half to spark into life as Bastos brought down Aleksandar Kolarov in the area and Gianluca Rocchi pointed to the spot.

Despite an extremely exaggerated stuttering run-up, Perotti managed to keep his cool and calmly dispatch the ball beyond the despairing dive of Strakosha.

It took just four minutes before the goalkeeper was picking the ball out of the back of his net again when Nainggolan was simply afforded too much to pick his spot from the edge of the area and he rifled low into the bottom corner.

Lazio were handed a lifeline with 20 minutes remaining when, with the help of VAR, Kostas Manolas was penalised for a penalty area handball, and Immobile made no mistake from the spot to slam home his 29th goal of the calendar year.

No further chances to prevent yet another away day defeat in the derby were forthcoming for the Aquile, who have now won on just two of their last 20 ‘visits’ to the Stadio Olimpico.