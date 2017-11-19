Sampdoria v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Juventus give Federico Bernardeschi a surprise start as they look to keep up the pace at the top of Serie A with a visit to in form Sampdoria.

The champions scraped past lowly Benevento last time out and will need a much improved performance to get the better of Europa League chasing Samp. Coach Massimilano Allegri has opted for the ex-Fiorentina man, with usual suspects Juan Cuadrado, Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain in attack.

The Blucerchiati went into the international break off the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 victory over city rivals Genoa, and will be hoping veteran Fabio Quagliarella can follow up his derby goal with another strike against his former club.

SAMPDORIA (4-3-1-2): Viviano; Bereszynski, Silvestre, G. Ferrari, Strinic; Barreto, Torreira, Praet; Ramirez; Quagliarella, Zapata.

JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; Lichtsteiner, Rugani, Chiellini, Asamoah; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Bernardeschi, Mandzukic; Higuain