Sarri calms Napoli Scudetto talk

After his side’s 2-1 win over AC Milan, Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri still won’t admit the Partenopei can go on and win the Scudetto.

Goals from Lorenzo Insigne and Piotr Zielinski gave Napoli a two-goal lead, before Alessio Romagnoli grabbed a stunning late consolation.

The result leaves Napoli four points clear of Juventus, who play away to Sampdoria on Sunday.

“There are still 25 games to be played, and it is a journey which will end in seven months against strong teams,” he told reporters when pressed on Napoli’s Scuetto credentials.

“Even back in July we were touted as Scudetto favourites alongside Juventus. For now, there are five teams that are all close to each other. Two or three will eventually fall away because not everyone can keep up.

“There is a lot still to play for, so it is useless to talk about it. The players have dream just as the fans do, and I understand what it is very well. Few can understand it as well as I do, but now we have to think about Tuesday.

“Against Milan we played a great first half, pressing high, but when we looked to recover the ball we didn’t get high enough and lost our way a little.

“But in a normal match for us the stats are the same as in our best matches. Seven shots, and one goal.”

For the first time this season, Napoli had less possession than their opponents, a fact which Sarri puts down to his team poor passing.

“After the break, we couldn’t break their passing moves,” Sarri went on.

“We were better off playing the ball fast vertically, keeping it high, but we also wasted a lot of chances.”