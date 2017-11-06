Sarri: Napoli need to win without being brilliant

Maurizio Sarri’s free-scoring Napoli side were, surprisingly, held to a scoreless draw by Chievo on Sunday and the tactician is putting the disappointing result down to fatigue.

The Partenopei coach insists that he is not overly disheartened by the dropped points, however, and he is happy to have made it to the international break with his side still setting the pace in Serie A.

“This draw does not make me angry,” he said after the game on Sunday.

“From a tactical point of view, we played an extraordinary game without giving anything to our opponents.

“Unfortunately, we made it to the last game of this cycle [between international breaks] and got tired.”

Sarri acknowledged that there are still improvements to make and that Napoli need to start winning games when they are not at their best.

“The next step is that we must start winning matches without being brilliant,” he said.

“In this regard, we are missing two physical players in [Faouzi] Ghoulam and [Arkadiusz] Milik