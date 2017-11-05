Sassuolo v AC Milan: Official line-ups

Vincenzo Montella’s AC Milan will be hoping to pick up a much-needed three points in Reggio Emilia when they take on Sassuolo.

The Rossoneri have performed far below expectations so far this season and are currently in mid-table with just 16 points from their opening 11 matches.

Leonardo Bonucci is back in the starting XI after his domestic suspension for a red card against Genoa, while former captain Riccardo Montolivo starts in midfield and Suso leads the line with Nikola Kalinic.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, have also struggled in 2017/18 and early signs suggest they could be battling relegation as the season progresses; the Neroverdi have just eight points so far and sit two points above Genoa and the relegation zone.

Sassuolo: Consigli; Gazzola, Cannavaro, Acerbi, Peluso; Mazziteli, Missiroli, Cassata; Politano, Falcinelli, Ragusa.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Zapata, Bonucci, Romagnoli; Calabria, Kessie, Calhanoglu, Montolivo, Borini; Suso, Kalinic