Serie A round 12 preview: Bonfires or burn out?

Gameweek 12 offers up some sparkling clashes but who will be full of fireworks and flair and who will fizzle out?

Bologna are in disappointing form losing their last three Serie A games but have won their last three against Crotone. The away side are yet to take the lead as visitors so this would suggest a home win is more likely.

Genoa could really do with an easy home game this weekend to ease their relegation fears and a local derby really isn’t what they need. The Grifone have not fared well in these clashes of late losing both last season and are currently on their worst start to a season since 1959/60.

The Blucerchiati by contrast are on their joint best start to a season with 20 points from 11 rounds, few would be surprised if an ‘away’ win was the outcome.

Inter should be optimistic this weekend with Torino having conceded 12 in their six away games this season.

The Nerazzurri are in great home form having won their last six home games keeping three clean sheets in the process.

Cagliari and Verona line up in one if the more even games of the weekend but the visitors have been victorious in five of the last six games they have met.

Verona would be wise to select Alessio Cerci who has scored four goals against Cagliari to date.

The last thing Chievo need after two recent 4-1 defeats is to play table topping Napoli.

Fresh from conceding four themselves in midweek against Manchester City the away side will be keen to get back to winning ways.

Napoli have won their last five Serie A meetings with Chievo scoring at least two goals in four of those matches.

Prior to the last two games, Chievo were on a good run of form and should be confident of scoring as they have in eight of their last nine home games against Napoli.

Fiorentina entertain Chelsea-crushers Roma this weekend with a poor head-to-head record against their visitors; eight of the last ten meetings ending in defeat although the Viola came away with the points the last time they met.

Roma may be weary from their midweek exploits and with their recent domestic form of 1-0 wins, a low scoring affair could be on the cards.

What hope for Benevento away at champions Juventus this weekend? Realistically not much, Juventus have scored in their last 40 Serie A matches and would expect to continue that form.

Perhaps the spectre of a league record of 15 consecutive losses by Brescia back in 1994/95 could inspire a miracle result for Benevento but few would expect anything other than a home win.

On the subject of home bankers comes Lazio who have won four of the last five meetings against Udinese without conceding a goal.

The Biancocelesti are on the brink of club history as they have never collected as many as 28 points from 11 matchdays in Serie A, many would expect a historic weekend .

Atalanta should be confident of a victory against SPAL this weekend experiencing only one defeat in their last 17 home matches.

SPAL tasted victory in their last match but had only taken one point from their previous eight league games, was last week a fluke or the start of a run of form? Logic would dictate a home win though.

With a game against Napoli on the horizon AC Milan desperately need an away win.

Milan should have the edge but these sides have shared four wins a piece in their last eight matches so this is by no means a foregone conclusion.

Sassuolo would be well advised to keep a very close eye on Suso who has scored three and created two goals in the five away games he has played so far this season.