Serie A round 14 preview: Thanksgiving celebrations or eggnog on their faces?

This week sees champion-slaying Sampdoria hit the road for another three points away to Bologna. Current form would suggest this is more than possible as the home side have won only one of their six Serie A home matches this season (D2 L3), conceding in each of those games (1.8 on average)

That being said, Sampdoria have won only two of their last 10 away Serie A games (D4 L4) so it may not be as easy as they may expect.

Chievo and SPAL have never met in either Serie A or Serie B so this could go either way.

SPAL are slowly finding their feet at this level and are unbeaten in their last three league games (W1 D2) – as many points won as in their previous 10.

A low scoring encounter seems likely at the Mapei Stadium this weekend. Only Benevento (six) have scored fewer goals than Sassuolo (eight) and Verona (10) in Serie A this season.

With that in mind, the hosts would be advised to select Alessandro Matri who has scored in each of his three games against Verona in Serie A (four goals).

High flying Inter have failed to score against Cagliari in only one of their last 30 Serie A meetings (2-0 for the Sardinians in April 2013).

Since joining Inter, Mauro Icardi has scored in all his three away league games against Cagliari (three goals). He would expect to carry on his good record in this match.

Roma have won their last six league games against Genoa, keeping four clean sheets in the process. They will also be keen to get back to winning ways after their Champions League defeat in midweek.

The Giallorossi are able to fall back on a great record on their travels having won 12 away Serie A games in a row, the longest streak in Serie A history, scoring at least three in eight of these matches.

Yet again Vincenzo Montella finds himself in desperate need of three points to keep his faint top four hopes alive. He may be in luck, history is not kind to the visitors as the last Torino win against AC Milan in Serie A came in November 2001: there have been eight draws and 11 wins for the Rossoneri since then.

The hosts have also kept a clean sheet in 14 of their last 21 home league games against Torino (W15 D6), home banker then? But this is Milan so who knows?

Napoli drew their last away Serie A game (0-0 against Chievo) after nine wins in a row – they are unbeaten in their last 20 away matches in the league (W17 D3) and will be keen to strengthen their grip on top spot.

Only Benevento (13) and Verona (nine) have lost more games than Udinese (eight) in this campaign so an upset would appear unlikely.

The last three Serie A meetings between Lazio and Fiorentina have averaged 4.7 goals per game so this promises to be one of the more exciting fixtures this weekend.

The away side should look to Giovanni Simeone who is beginning to rediscover his Genoa form and has had a hand in five goals in his last five domestic appearances (two goals, three assists).

Juventus have scored in their last 42 league games: the Serie A record is 43, also set by the Bianconeri, between February 2013 and March 2014. Few would bet against the champions equalling their own record.

Crotone have kept a clean sheet only once in 25 Serie A away games: 1-0 against Pescara in May. It would be a big shock if they can reverse this trend in Turin.

Pointless Benevento came so close to getting off the mark last time out but their opponents this gameweek are unlikely to be in thanksgiving mood. Atalanta have never lost in 11 home league matches against newly-promoted teams in Serie A (W8, D3); they have also registered a clean sheet in seven of the last eight of those games.

Benevento are the first team in the history of the big five European leagues to have no points after the first 13 league matches of a season. It would be a big ask to halt the slide in this game.