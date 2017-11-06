Serie A Team of the Week | Round 12

As Napoli and Inter had their marches halted, Juventus and Roma made the most of it with a win each to close the gap at the top of Serie A.

Lazio’s game against Udinese was postponed due to bad weather, while AC Milan won in Sassuolo to climb up the ladder.

At the bottom, Benevento lost, but SPAL got a crucial point, as Crotone managed to beat Bologna and Cagliari made a spectacular comeback to get all three points against Hellas Verona.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed.

Stefano Sorrentino – Chievo

The save on Lorenzo Insigne’s curler just minutes before the final whistle is the emblem of his game: simply insuperable, flying from side to side to deny any possible Napoli goal.

Kostas Manolas – Roma

A constant battle against Giovanni Simeone and the Fiorentina attack, plus the lucky, yet fundamental touch to give Roma the decisive lead in Florence.

Luca Ceppitelli – Cagliari

What could have been a scary afternoon in Cagliari was turned into a victory starting with his goal to equalise, coupled with some very careful defending.

Alessio Romagnoli – AC Milan

Not the most difficult of nights against a Sassuolo side lacking Domenico Berardi, but he was perfect at the back and put the icing on the cake of the opening goal.

Juan Cuadrado – Juventus (3 Team of the Week appearances)

Man of the match performance for the Colombian against Benevento, creating constant danger to the visitors’ defence and dragging Juventus to the win with the decisive header.

Lucas Torreira – Sampdoria (5 apps)

Another incredible set of statistics in terms of passing and tackling for a man that has become the prototype of the modern day regista. And to do so in the Derby is even more special.

Paolo Faragò – Cagliari

The winning goal in a vital relegation clash against Verona to drag Cagliari further away from the drop zone.

Gerson – Roma

His first Serie A goal, and his first Serie A brace: two splendid strikes in Florence to put the game in the best possible direction for Roma.

Simone Verdi – Bologna (3 apps)

Imagine being able to take a free kick with your left foot, and score. Then, in the same Serie A game, take a free kick with your right foot, and also put it past the keeper. Verdi is the first man in history to do so: the best possible response to being left out from the Azzurri squad for the World Cup playoff.

Duvan Zapata – Sampdoria (2 apps)

No goals for him in the Derby della Lanterna, but two beautiful assists, as well as constant movement, fighting against defenders and contributing to the teams attacking play.

Ante Budimir – Crotone

First a tap in, then the missile that meant three points for Crotone: a brace that could prove to be decisive in the battle to avoid relegation.