Serie A Team of the Week | Round 13

Napoli continued their march at the top of Serie A, as Juventus shockingly fell to Sampdoria, while Roma won the Derby della Capitale against Lazio.

Victory also for Inter, moved them into second, with AC Milan losing again. Only draws for Torino and Fiorentina.

At the bottom, Cagliari got another three crucial points, as Sassuolo beat Benevento in a fundamental relegation clash.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed.

Stefano Sorrentino – Chievo (3 Team of the Week appearances)

The save to deny Iago Falque first, then he stopped Andrea Belotti’s penalty. Still one of the best keepers in Serie A.

Aleksandar Kolarov – Roma (3 apps)

Simply the best left back in Serie A right now. He didn’t suffer against his former club at all, as he won the penalty that paved the way to Roma’s win.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli (3 apps)

An absolute giant at the back, with at least three crucial interceptions against Milan and also the strength to go forward and help up front.

Federico Peluso – Sassuolo

It is sad for Benevento fans, but Sassuolo needed the three points almost as much as the Stregoni, and his last minuted header gives them pure oxygen.

Diego Perotti – Roma (2 apps)

Ice cold as usual from the spot – arguably the best penalty taker in the world – in a game were nerves are always an issue.

Lucas Torreira – Sampdoria (4 apps)

We’re starting to run out of things to say about this 21-year-old star. Another absolutely fantastic performance against Juventus, and now that he’s also learnt how to score, the €25 million release clause will become a real bargain.

Radja Nainggolan – Roma (2 apps)

An animal. A ninja. The spirit needed to win such a crucial derby. He was slightly injured before the game, making his performance against Lazio even more unreal. Perfect defensively and scored the goal that ended the game.

Luca Rigoni – Genoa (2 apps)

Gave Davide Ballardini the three points in his first game (again) on the Rossoblu bench in a vital relegation clash.

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli (3 apps)

Why he didn’t play for Italy will be one of the biggest mysteries ever in Italian football history. On his usual standards for Napoli: a goal, the constant threat on the left, and even the consistent help to the defenders.

Mauro Icardi – Inter (5 apps)

Thirteen goals in 13 games, scoring in seven of these. His first header was exactly what Inter needed to break down Atalanta and climb up to second. When he gets chances he scores. Simple.

Duvan Zapata – Sampdoria (3 apps)

A lovely celebration – look it up – as icing on the cake of a great goal – physicality and perfect timing – as well as an all round performance.