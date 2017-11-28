Serie A Team of the Week | Round 14

Napoli and Juventus both won ahead of next week’s clash, as well as Inter, who continue to impress, as they ground out a win at Cagliari.

Milan failed to score against Torino, as Vincenzo Montella was sacked, whilst Lazio and Roma were unable to get victories.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Stefano Sorrentino – Chievo (4 Team of the Week appearances)

Confirmed his splendid form also against SPAL. Only an own goal could beat him, as the experienced goalkeeper saved the day on a couple of crucial occasions.

Mattia De Sciglio – Juventus

His first ever Serie A goal. And he scored in a Dani Alves-esque manner, with a splendid first touch shot to double the lead for Juventus. Is he back to his best?

Milan Skriniar – Inter (5 Team of the Week appearances)

Rock solid as usual, being the first source of Inter’s possession, combining with the midfielders and developing play from deep. He could have done better on Leonardo Pavoletti’s goal, but that’s it.

Martin Caceres – Verona (2 apps)

He showed once again his good form in a crucial victory for Verona: solid at the back and an added bonus for the attack.

Romulo – Verona

Man of the match performance for the former Juventus man, with the lovely assist for Daniele Verde’s goal, and a constant motor going up and down the pitch.

Bruno Zuculini – Verona

A warrior in midfield, crucial in giving Verona the necessary strength to outplay Sassuolo’s midfielders and also in the right place at the right time to break the deadlock.

Jorginho – Napoli (2 apps)

A goal that counts for three points, as he scored the winning goal in Udine straight after missing the penalty. All round solid performance in his usual regista duties.

Marcelo Brozovic – Inter (2 apps)

Came on for Matias Vecino to fire Inter’s second goal home, a lovely first touch finish.

Simone Verdi – Bologna (3 apps)

Another goal and another assist for Bologna’s main man, resulting decisive in a very important victory over Sampdoria.

Mauro Icardi – Inter (6 apps)

Two more goals for the deadliest striker in Serie A: a total of 15 in his season, and Inter who currently have 15 points more than the same time last year.

Roberto Inglese – Chievo (3 apps)

A brace to give Chievo all three points against SPAL, proving he has reached the maturity of a high level Serie A striker.