Silva and Cutrone Must Start Ahead of Kalinic at AC Milan

After AC Milan’s astounding victory against Austria Wien in the Europa League on Thursday night and subsequent stalemate with Torino, new Rossoneri coach Gennaro Gattuso must realise that Andre Silva and Patrick Cutrone deserve to start in attack more than Nikola Kalinic.

Both the Portuguese international and the Italian starlet scored two goals each in the Diavolo’s 5-1 win against the Austrian side in their Group D encounter and they have regularly performed well whenever they get opportunities to play, which made Montella’s faith in the former Fiorentina striker much more puzzling.

Kalinic was acquired from the Gigliati in the summer but he has often struggled since his move to Milan and he has been criticised for being wasteful as well as lacking mobility, which was again the case as he missed countless chances to give his side the lead against Toro.

The 29-year-old has failed to score in three Europa League matches and he has found the back of the net only three times in 11 Serie A games. Two of those goals were scored in a 2-1 victory against Udinese back in Week 4 and since then he has only score once in his last eight league appearances.

Since that win against the Zebrette, AC Milan have lost five of their last ten Serie A fixtures despite dominating possession in most games so why was Montella still persisting with Kalinic if he cannot score regularly?

Gattuso must now learn from Montella’s mistakes and the Croatian international cannot finish off the chances he gets so he needs to be dropped and give the more deserving Silva and Cutrone more opportunities to play together.

Montella started with the 3-5-2 formation against Austria Wien, with Silva and Cutrone paired up front and Hakan Calhanoglu starting in midfield due to Suso being injured and Giacomo Bonaventura being dropped.

Although the two young strikers scored two goals each, there was more to their game than just their finishing. They were able to link-up well with their teammates, draw defenders out of position, and also take on the opposition. They were doing what Kalinic had failed to do on an abundance of occasions so far in 2017-18.

Silva has failed to find the back of the net in seven Serie A appearances but they have been sporadic and he has predominantly came on as a substitute. He has found greater stability playing in European fixtures and the statistics prove it. The 22-year-old scored twice in four Europa League qualifiers and an incredible six goals in five Group D fixtures in the competition proper.

Cutrone scored in the first two Serie A fixtures for the Rossoneri this season but he has not started since the 4-1 defeat to Lazio in Week 3 so he is long overdue for a league start. The 19-year-old was impressive in pre-season, he also scored twice in the Europa League qualifiers, and he has scored three goals in four Europa League matches.

The victory over the Austrian side meant that the Rossoneri sealed top spot in Group D and they are now through to the Round of 32 in the European competition. In Serie A, however, the Rossoneri are cut adrift of the top five and look out of contention for the Champions League already.