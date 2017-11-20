Spalletti: Icardi is like a hawk

After scoring twice against Atalanta, Mauro Icardi was the subject of praise from Inter coach Luciano Spalletti comparing him to a hawk.

Icardi bagged a hat-trick the last time Inter played at home against Atalanta, and two headers early in the second half were enough to condemn La Dea to their third consecutive away defeat.

As a result, Inter move to within two points of Serie A leaders Napoli thanks to Icardi’s 12th and 13th goals this season.

“It shows the quality of our team,” Spalletti told the press. “We manage to create changes which overcome the best features of our opponents.

“Icardi is like a hawk in terms of how he hits the ball. If he wants the ball he gets it. He did well before the goals and as he did in the other games when he didn’t score.

“Mauro is always there to make the most of opportunities created. I’m happy with him and more. He was excellent against Torino, especially in the defensive phases of play. We have been struggling with physical clashes.”

“We have to make a bigger leap in quality,” Spalletti went on. “There are plenty of players that I can play, which makes life better for the others.

“Any player who is out of the team can be called into it at any moment, and whatever happens has to bear fruit. We want to create a football culture in which our fans recognise out style of play.

“The fans have seen that this Inter can keep up and raise their level to that of the past. When that happens you come up with a wonderful show. For us, winning has to become normal.

“There are so many strong teams who win every game, and therefore we have to be strong as well.”

Next up for the Nerazzurri is a trip to Sardinia to face Cagliari, while Atalanta have the slightly easier task of a home match with lowly Benevento.