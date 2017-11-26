Spalletti: Inter performed like a great side

Following his team’s 3-1 win over Cagliari, Inter coach Luciano Spalletti was more than impressed with the character shown from the Nerazzurri, who found life tough in Sardinia.

Mauro Icardi bagged two, with Marcelo Brozovic getting the other, though for long spells Cagliari were well on top particularly in the opening 30 minutes, before Inter scored.

“We put in the performance of a great side, because we had a few problems at the start,” Spalletti told Mediaset Premium. “Icardi got a knock early on and for 10 minutes he couldn’t run properly.

“In trying to press them higher, we were reacting as individual players rather than as a team, plus Cagliari were throwing themselves into the fire to get to the loose balls first.

“We thought about how we make corrections to the team, and sometimes you have to correct things so the difference between the opponents becomes smaller. In the second half we made changes and things went better.

That change was moving to a 3-5-1-1 which seemed to do the trick as Inter were much improved, particulary in the second 45 minutes.

“I wanted to change the way we were set up on the field,” he continued. “They [Cagliari] had taken advantage and we mirrored them, which benefited us and after we had the advantage I was able to go back to the usual back four.”

Antonio Candreva’s distribution was on point once more and he delivered a telling cross which led to Icardi’s first, then assisted Brozovic for the second.

“Candreva, like the rest of the team, has to listen to us,” Spalletti went on. “No one in this team has criticised him, and the guys have immense confidence in him We have great faith in him and the quality he has.

“I don’t see any difference between the Candreva of the national team, and the Candreva of Inter. When you play at a club team, it is easier as you train together all week.”