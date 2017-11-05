Spalletti: Inter were unlucky in the final third

Despite Inter missing a host of chances in their 1-1 draw with Torino, Spalletti feels his side were a little unfortunate with their finishing.

Inter hit the crossbar through Matias Vecino just after Eder restored parity, and Mauro Icardi went close on numerous occasions for the home side.

“Every shot that was off target was wrong,” Spalletti told the press. “There were a couple of defections when we had shots, and some [shots] were unlucky because of the the post and crossbar.

“I am still happy, and fortunate, to be playing against such strong teams.

“We are doing what this Inter is capable of doing. Torino are at a good level. Everything that could go wrong did, even though we played a good game.

“Borja Valero and Danilo D’Ambrosio were better once we scored because they were affected by the noise of the San Siro.

“I saw a reaction, caution and character which the fans welcomed, and it was because of this strength [of character] we lost some organisation.”

With Inter having more of less the same starting XI as last season, Spalletti doesn’t feel the man he replaced – Stefano Pioli – got things wrong.

“I am working with a great squad and at a great club,” Spalletti went on.

“I am told Pioli worked in a serious and precise way. Maybe a few incidents went against him, and at that point things become difficult.

“I want to have players of the quality which I have, and like Torino, Inter are improving and know how to handle situations even when under pressure.

“Icardi had a few chances with were a few inches from going in, and adding to his goal tally. It’s always important to have a reaction.”