Sweden v Italy: Official Azzurri Line-Up

Stockholm’s Friends Arena welcomes Italy as they take on Sweden in the first leg of their 2018 World Cup playoff.

With injury striking down Simone Zaza, Azzurri coach Gianpiero Ventura has decided to start Andrea Belotti alongside Ciro Immobile, with Lorenzo Insigne dropping to the bench as Italy revert back to a 3-5-2 formation.

There is also a return to the famed (now ex) Juventus BBC backine of Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

Sweden (4-4-2): Olson; Krafth, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson; Claesson, Ekdal, Larsson, Forsberg; Toivonen, Berg.

Italy (3-5-2): Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Candreva, Parolo, De Rossi, Verratti, Darmian; Belotti, Immobile.