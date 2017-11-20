Tavecchio resigns as FIGC president

Carlo Tavecchio has resigned as the president of the Italian Football Federation – FIGC – following the Azzurri’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Italy could not progress through a two-legged playoff with Sweden and coach Giampiero Ventura has already been made to pay for the failure having been sacked last week and now Tavecchio has followed.

The unpopular 74-year-old confirmed his decision to resign in Rome on Monday, speaking at a press conference called after a meeting at the FIGC headquarters.

“I resigned as president and I asked the whole of the board to do the same,” Tavecchio announced. “They didn’t.

“My target now is to manage the FIGC for the next 90 days before the elections.

Tavecchio continued with an attempt to free himself of blame for Ventura’s initial appointment.

“They say ‘Tavecchio chose Ventura’,” he added.

“That’s not true. Lippi chose him.

“Am I to blame for something? Yes – I should have changed coach last Monday at half-time.”