How do you put a monetary value on a sport? Is it the number and dedication of its fan base that makes it the most valued one or are more down-to-earth factors like cash flow, assets, and profits that decide the value of a league? The people at Forbes seem to be adepts of the second method, putting a monetary value next to 50 (actually 51, as two of them are tied) sports team in the world. Forbes cut off the list at a value of $1.75 billion – there are further 36 franchises worth at least $1 billion that didn’t make it on the list. Still, even this limited list of 50 teams gives us a hint about which ones are the most valuable sports in the world – from a business perspective, of course.

National Football League (NFL), USA

American Football is the most valuable sport in the world, according to Forbes, with a total value of $70.05 billion. For the second year in a row, the Dallas Cowboys is the most valuable single team on the list, with a total value of $4.2 billion. According to the magazine, the average NFL team had operating profits of $91 and none of them had profits under $26 million. 29 of the 32 NFL teams are included in the top 50 list.

Major League Baseball (MBL), USA

According to Forbes’ list, Major League Baseball (MLB) is the second most valuable, with 8 teams making the cut, including the second most valuable team on the list, the New York Yankees with $3.7 billion.

Association Football

Although only seven of the many European football teams made it on the list, three of them are among the 5 most valuable teams in the world – Manchester United ($3.69 billion), Barcelona ($3.64 billion), and Real Madrid ($3.58 billion). The total value of the teams making it on the list is around $19.5 billion.

For three years, Real Madrid was the most valuable team on the list, but last year it was dethroned by the NFL team Dallas Cowboys, which has maintained its lead for two years in a row.

Among the most valuable football teams, we also find Barcelona (#15 with $2.71 billion), Manchester City (#35 with $2.083 billion), Arsenal (#43 with $1.93 billion) and Chelsea (#46 with $1.845 billion).

National Basketball Association (NBA), USA

With seven teams in the top 50 and a total value of $17.4 billion, NBA is the fourth (and last) most valuable sport in the world (according to Forbes’ list, of course). The most valuable basketball team today, according to the list, is the New York Knicks with a value of $3.3 billion, good for the seventh place on the list.