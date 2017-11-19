Torreira takes down Juventus as Sampdoria stun champions

A dominant Lucas Torreira guided high-flying Sampdoria to a 3-2 win over Juventus at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday afternoon.

The Uruguayan fired in an accurate low drive, after Duvan Zapata had earlier risen highest to take advantage of sloppy Juventus defending to put Sampdoria ahead. Meanwhile, Gian Marco Ferrari added gloss to the scoreline with a close range tap in late on.

The Bianconeri grabbed two late goals, through Gonzalo Higuain’s penalty and a Paulo Dybala strike, but it came too late to dampen Sampdoria’s day.

Juventus had no answer to the hosts’ rugged and determined display and became the sixth consecutive visitor to be put to the sword this season in Serie A.

The visitors began on the front foot and were almost ahead within minutes. A quick break allowed Federico Bernardeschi to release Gonzalo Higuain with a perfectly weighted pass, only for the Argentine’s low strike to be fingertipped round the post by Emiliano Viviani.

The Bianconeri were becoming increasingly threatening on the edge of the box without being able to break through a determined Sampdoria backline.

Indeed, they were soon nearly punished for their lack of decisiveness. After an encouraging move broke down once more, the excellent Lucas Toreirra carried the ball the length of the pitch before sending in a teasing cross on the break. Fabio Quagliarella met the ball with a swivelled volley that fizzed past the post.

The deadlock looked to have been broken midway through the first half, as Higuain latched onto a smart ball over the top and rounded the keeper, only for the offside flag to curtail the celebrations.

Despite the hosts venturing forward with greater confidence, Juventus were left wondering how they hadn’t scored on the half hour mark.

Sami Khedira found Higuain on the edge of the box, and the Argentine swivelled and released Juan Cuadrado. Having burst into the area the winger could only contrive to fire across the face of goal and wide.

The visitors continued to push forward before half time, with a vicious Khedira strike that flew just over the bar as close as they came.

Picking up where they left off after the break, Khedira again combined with Higuain to tee up the latter. The striker’s shot was charged down, and Daniele Rugani squandered a free header from the resulting corner.

The champions would go on to regret this, as Sampdoria immediately took the lead. A quick break saw the ball pinball around a crowded Juventus box, and Bernardeschi sliced a clearance back towards his own goal. Zapata rose above Stephan Lichtsteiner and powered his header home.

The momentum was with the Blucerchiati and Zapata almost secured his brace soon after. A Quagliarella-led counter pitted the Sampdoria duo against Chiellini and Rugani, who were taken out of the game with a sumptuous threaded pass. Only a brave Wojciech Szczesny charge prevented a second goal.

The chances were falling thick and fast for Juventus, and a rapid break saw Higuain and Cuadrado up against a single defender on the edge of the box. However, the former overhit his pass and the move broke down.

Juventus were left shell-shocked as the hosts doubled their advantage midway through the second period. Ramirez created space for himself and teed up Torreira, with the Uruguayan accurately driving into the bottom corner.

The match was soon put beyond all doubt as Juventus again failed to deal with Sampdoria’s physicality. A whipped freekick was powered across the face of goal by Zapata, and Ferrari slid in to seal a famous victory.

Juventus found a consolation, as a stoppage time penalty for a shove was tucked away by Higuain. The Argentine made no mistake from the spot, stroking low beyond Viviani.

The Bianconeri set up a tense finale when Dybala burst through and lashed the ball home deep into stoppage time. Despite the goals, Sampdoria held firm though and sealed the three points.

The win consolidates Sampdoria’s Europa League ambitions, as Juventus lose further ground on Napoli at the top of Serie A.