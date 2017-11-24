Unsworth: Everton’s collapse against Atalanta is unacceptable

Everton’s display in their 5-1 loss at home to Atalanta has been branded as unacceptable by furious stand-in boss David Unsworth.

The former Toffees player has taken over at the club following the sacking of Ronald Koeman but warned his players that some of their futures could be in doubt, even if he does not remain, given the nature of their loss.

Atalanta were deserved victors but did add some shine to the scoreline with three goals inside the final six minutes, much to the chagrin of an angry Unsworth.

“Tonight wasn’t acceptable. There have been players who have been moaning and asking for first team opportunities which they were given in this game,” he said.

“But we can’t concede in the way that we did in the last 10 minutes, that is unacceptable. The teams that are scoring against us aren’t even having to work that hard for it.

“I asked the players to make it difficult for me to leave them out at the weekend but the majority have made it very easy for me. If those players aren’t hurting like I am right now then they shouldn’t be here.

“I learned something about several of those players tonight and it isn’t good.”

The Orobici’s 5-1 victory is the largest away win away from home ever in the club’s history.