What Just Happened? | Italy Out!

Italy will not be going to the 2018 World Cup after they could only manage a 0-0 draw with Sweden at the Stadio San Siro.

Our man Dov Schiavone was on the scene, and here are his post match thoughts.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here