Atalanta have been handed a tough Europa League Round of 32 draw against Borussia Dortmund.

Napoli will play another German side in RB Leipzig, while AC Milan have a fairly straightforward task of facing Ludogorets.

And finally Lazio take on Romanian side FCSB, with the games being played in on Thursdays 15 and 22 February, 2018.

All of the sides have never met in European competition, adding to the mystery of the Europa League.