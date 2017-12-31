AC Milan Player Ratings: Donnarumma and Calhanoglu the saviours

Fiorentina drew 1-1 with AC Milan at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday afternoon in Serie A.

Giovanni Simeone got the opener, as Hakan Calhanoglu replied with the equaliser for the Rossoneri.

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s saves and Calhanoglu’s goal saved a point for AC Milan.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here