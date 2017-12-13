AC Milan thrash Verona to set up Inter clash

A dominant AC Milan performance over Hellas Verona saw them run out 3-0 winners in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 match.

Suso was inspirational for the Rossoneri, scoring one and assisting Patrick Cutrone’s goal, with an Alessio Romagnoli strike sandwiched in-between.

Just 9,263 were in attendance at the Stadio San Siro, who also made their feelings regarding Gianluigi Donnarumma’s latest contract dispute, unfurling a banner urging him to leave the club.

Milan now go onto the quarter-finals and face rivals Inter on December 27.

Donnarumma back in the Milan fans bad books. Being asked to leave the club… nicely of course. "Moral violence worth €6m a year, and the signing of a parasitic brother. NOW GO AWAY, PATIENCE IS OVER. " pic.twitter.com/nRjjDgoRxz — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) December 13, 2017

A tame opening period was almost sparked into life by Giacomo Bonaventura who curled inches over the crossbar from the left edge of the penalty area.

Meanwhile at the other end, Bruno Zuculini shot off target, before Riccardo Montolivo did the same for the Rossoneri.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Milan took the lead.

GOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!! #Suso with a cross that went completely unchallenged straight into goal from a corner kick. 1-0 | 22' #MilanVerona #CoppaItaliapic.twitter.com/OhJ1O6mDh4 — SerieAchannel (@SerieAchannel) December 13, 2017

Suso played in a cross to the back post from the right, and it went straight through a melee of bodies and into the bottom corner.

Moments later Suso had a shot blocked, before Franck Kessie fired off target. Then Zuculini diverted a Bonaventura chance clear.

Number two was soon up thanks to Romagnoli. A Bonaventura cross found Andre Silva at the back post and he side-footed to the waiting defender for the finish.

Mohamed Fares tested Donnarumma with a powerful angled strike, but the young goalkeeper easily saved.

Then just before the break Cutrone got into the penalty area, but could only fire directly at Marco Silvestri.

Verona came out fighting in the second 45 minutes, with Moise Kean firing just wide from 12 yards out.

It wasn’t to last as Milan got their third through Cutrone, who rose high to head in a looping Suso cross.

Substitute Luca Antonelli found himself in on goal, but decided to shoot instead of playing in Cutrone, and fired wide.

A late flurry of chances came the way of Gennaro Gattuso’s men, Kessie, Cutrone and Davide Calabria all shooting off target, before Lucas Biglia struck the crossbar.