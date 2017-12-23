AC Milan v Atalanta: Official line-ups

Atalanta will be hoping to add to AC Milan’s recent woes on Saturday evening when they travel the short distance from Bergamo to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza to take on Gennaro Gattuso’s men, who are returning from a training retreat under the eye of their coach.

Since Gattuso took charge at the San Siro, the Rossoneri’s problems have only gone from bad to worse with a draw against Benevento and defeats to Hellas Verona and Rijeka casting a shadow over their win over Bologna and Verona, the latter of which coming in the Coppa Italia.

La Dea, meanwhile, appear to be finding their feet on Italian soil this season after struggling domestically while impressing in the Europa League. Of their last seven games across all competitions, they have won five and drawn two, failing to beat just Lazio at home and Torino away.

AC Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Abate, Musacchio, Bonucci, Rodriguez; Kessie, Montolivo, Bonaventura; Borini, Kalinic, Cutrone.

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Berisha; Toloi, Caldara, Masiello; Hateboer, Freuler, De Roon, Spinazzola; Cristante; Petagna, Gomez.