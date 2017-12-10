AC Milan v Bologna: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Bologna at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday evening.

The Rossoneri have not gained three points in Serie A since early November when they beat Sassuolo, and are coming into the match on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Rijeka in the Europa League, as well as last weekend’s sensational draw with Benevento.

In something of a good omen for Gennaro Gattuso’s men, Milan have lost only one of their last 15 Serie A games against Bologna, whose Bologna’s last away draw in Serie A was back in April.

Fabio Borini starts upfront alongside Suso, and Nikola Kalinic in Gattuso’s first game at the San Siro since taking over from Vincenzo Montella, with Leonardo Bonucci partnering Mateo Musacchio in central defence.

Lucas Biglia suffered a sprained right ankle in Saturday’s training session and has been ruled out.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Abate, Musacchio, Bonucci, Rodriguez; Kessie, Montolivo, Bonaventura; Suso, Kalinic, Borini

Bologna: Mirante; Torosidis, González, Helander, Masina; Donsah, Pulgar, Nagy; Verdi, Destro, Palacio