AC Milan v Inter: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan and Inter clash in a Coppa Italia Derby della Madonnina, with the prize being a place in the semi-finals.

For this quarter-final, Gennaro Gattuso won’t be able to count on Gianluigi Donnarumma, as he is out due to a left thigh adductor muscle injury, thus Marco Storari replaces him in goal. Suso starts up front in the 4-3-3 formation, with Nikola Kalinic leading the line and Manuel Locatelli and Franck Kessie lining up alongside Lucas Biglia in the midfield trio.

Luciano Spalletti, on the other hand, plays Samir Handanovic in goal, with Joao Cancelo as right back, Andrea Ranocchia next to Milan Skriniar in the centre of defence, with Joao Mario in the hole behind captain Mauro Icardi. Borja Valero is rested, as Matias Vecino is paired with Roberto Gagliardini in the middle.

AC Milan (4-3-3): A. Donnarumma; Abate, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Biglia, Locatelli; Suso, Kalinic, Bonaventura.

Inter (4-2-3-1): Handanovic; Cancelo, Ranocchia, Skriniar, Nagatomo; Gagliardini, Vecino; Candreva, Joao Mario, Perisic; Icardi.