Allegri has bad memories of Tottenham Hotspur

In addition to a place in the Champions League quarter-final being at stake when Juventus face Tottenham, it also affords Massimiliano Allegri a shot at overdue revenge.

During Monday’s last 16 draw in Nyon, the Italian champions were paired with Tottenham Hotspur, who impressively topped a group featuring holders Real Madrid and Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

It is a name that Allegri is very familiar with and not necessarily for good reasons either as his first adventure in the competition came to an end at the hands of Spurs in 2011.

Despite having a star-studded squad at his disposal which included the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Andrea Pirlo, Filippo Inzaghi, Alessandro Nesta, Thiago Silva and current first team coach Gennaro Gattuso, the Rossoneri were eliminated at the round of 16 stage.

That came against Tottenham, who picked up a surprise 1-0 win at the San Siro thanks to a Peter Crouch goal and held the Diavolo scoreless in London to eliminate Allegri and co. from the competition.

This time around, Allegri will be desperate to avoid a similar fate against Spurs at the same stage of the tournament.