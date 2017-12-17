Allegri defends decision to drop Dybala in Juventus win

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri stood by his decision to continue to leave star forward Paulo Dybala on the bench, as his side defeated Bologna 3-0 on Sunday.

The Argentina international was dropped for last weekend’s goalless draw against Inter after a run of poor form, and was left out once more at the Stadio Renato Dell’Ara, only featuring as a substitute for the final 15 minutes.

However, Allegri was keen to stress the importance of the collective over the individual, as the Bianconeri look to overhaul Napoli at the top of the table.

“Today Dybala played well when he came on,” the tactician told Premium Sport after the victory. “I am paid to make difficult decisions and I have many important players, and my choices depend on the conditions that change throughout the season.

“We must all leave our egos aside and put the team before ourselves. Football is a team sport, when we defend we do it as a unit, and we all attack as a team too.

“The club is close to Paulo, and we know he is one of the best in the world. Every now and again it is useful to step back and be aware, to keep on working to improve.”

First half goals from Miralem Pjanic and Mario Mandzukic, followed by a Blaise Matuidi strike after the break, saw the Bianconeri record an easy victory and move into second place in the table.