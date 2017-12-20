Allegri: Dybala should focus on keeping things simple

After seeing Paulo Dybala score and impress during Juventus’ 2-0 Coppa Italia win over Genoa, Massimiliano Allegri says the Argentine needs to keep things simple.

Dybala opened the scoring for the Old Lady and went on to provide an assist for Gonzalo Higuain in a performance that pleased his coach.

“Dybala put in a good performance, as did the whole team,” Allegri told Rai Sport.

“We all want him to get back to being Dybala as he’s an extraordinary player. He needed a good performance, but above all a goal, as it can help him find some calm and confidence, but it’s not as if he ever truly lost his way.

“He just has to focus on doing the simple things. He doesn’t need to prove himself in every single game, as that only increases the pressure. He should play as he did tonight.”

Juve will meet city rivals Torino in the Quarter Final in January, but Allegri’s attention is set on Roma, who they face in Serie A before Christmas.

“We’ve got two days to prepare for Roma, we’ll see how the players who are carrying injuries are doing,” he added.

“It’s a head-to-head clash and Roma still have a game in hand, so they could potentially be right up there with us.”