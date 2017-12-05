Allegri: Juventus need to improve, despite the win

Following a straightforward win over Olympiacos, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri still feels there is room for improvement with his team.

Goals from Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi were enough to give Juventus a 2-0 victory over Olympiacos in their final Champions League Group D match, thus ensuring qualification to the knockout stage.

“In the second half we weren’t at the races for the first ten minutes,” Allegri told reporters, “and I took off Dybala to put on a midfielder to regain control.

“We made lots of technical errors, but we managed to close out the match.

“When you are able to kill off the opponent, you should do so and not give them any hope.

“Luckily, Szczesny made two great saves as we were a little fearful and too hurried in our play. Something we have to improve on.”

Dybala was taken off just after an hour, and failed to score in any of the Champions League group matches.

“He isn’t performing at the level he can, and he knows that,” Allegri went on.

“Now, given he is an intelligent 24-year-old, he has to improve.

“He must understand that when things are not going well, he must go back to doing the simple things.”

Looking ahead to Saturday’s match with Inter, Allegri feels it will be another difficult game for his charges.

“They are another side, and it will be a very different game from that against Napoli,” he continued.

“Tonight we did better after going 1-0 ahead, closing the game out, but with no end product, and saving energy for 60 minutes.

“We face Inter and must play with our heads, but it will be a different game from the last two we have played.”