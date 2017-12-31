Allegri: Juventus waiting for Napoli slip-up

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri made it clear his side is ready to pounce should Napoli slip-up after securing a 3-1 victory over Hellas Verona on Saturday.

The Bianconeri kept pace with the Azzurri after their 1-0 win over Crotone on Friday, thanks in large part to Paulo Dybala’s brace after the restart.

Allegri was pleased to see his side respond with a victory of their own, as he is confident they will make the most of their chance to overtake Napoli – should it arise.

“Our goal is to remain in the hunt for three different competitions,” he told Premium Sport.

“We have the derby in the Coppa Italia on Tuesday and we have to go through. The league will be decided in the final matches.

“Napoli earned 99 points in 2017 which is something special. They are an important adversary but we are there and waiting for a slip-up.

“There is no hurry as we still have 19 matches remaining.”

Allegri was pleased to see Dybala return to form, though he wasn’t satisfied with how his side played as a whole.

“It was important he [Dybala] return to scoring,” Allegri continued. “We are all happy as he played more relaxed after his first goal because he knew it was a delicate situation.

“We are happy but we know that we didn’t play well. The players know that.

“Things became dicey after our great start. We slowed down, missed several passes so we have to improve on that.”

Next up for Juventus is an away match with Cagliari next Saturday.