Allegri: Napoli win was not a turning point

Following his side’s Serie A victory in Naples, Massimiliano Allegri is well aware that Juventus will need to show similar focus on Tuesday evening to ensure qualification from their Champions League group.

Defeat at Olimpiacos could prove fatal for the Bianconeri, who go into Matchday Six with a single point lead over Sporting CP, who visit Barcelona.

In his pre-match press conference on Monday, Allegri was keen to put Friday’s victory in the past and look ahead.

“The San Paolo was not a turning point for our season,” he told reporters, “it was just an important result. We almost went into that game as a sacrificial victim, but now we have to move on without too much joy or misery.

“Tomorrow it will be more difficult,” he continued, “because, while in Serie A there is always time to recover, in the Champions League, there is not. This is our first seasonal goal, and there are no more chances. Either we win, or we might go home.”