Allegri: Not conceding is exactly what Juventus need

Being able to shut Napoli down and stop them playing their usual style, as well as a stong defensive performance were the keys to Juventus gettting a 1-0 win over Napoli, Bianconeri coach Massimiliano Allegri has said.

Former Partenopei idol Gonzalo Higuain made it five goals in five appearances against Napoli, as he opened the scoring just 13 minutes in, and won Juve all three points.

The Argentine’s strike also means Juventus have broken their own record of scoring in consecutive Serie A matches, which now stands at 44.

As a result, Juventus move to within one point of Serie A leaders Napoli, and Inter could go top should they beat Chievo on Sunday.

“Tonight was a very good test for us,” Allegri told the press. “And it gave us the chance to see the condition of our players.

“The guys played a good game, and in the first half we managed to get past the first period of Napoli pressure.

“Some players have to improve their physical condition, but in the second half we managed to slow down Napoli’s play.

“Sarri’s team played well and to come away from her without conceding is a result we needed.”

Allegra seemed to tactically outclass his opposite number, with Juve defending for large parts of the game, but Napoli unable to make any real headway.

“Napoli are a team that play well,” the Juventus boss continued. “And if you let them run wild they become devastating.

“Higuain was calm and didn’t know he was going to play until yesterday, then Mandzukic got hurt I had to choose him.”

