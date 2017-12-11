Allegri: Tottenham are a talented young team

Tottenham Hotspur would perhaps not have been Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri’s first choice in the Champions League draw but he’s confident of progression.

Despite being handed what, on paper, appeared to be an extremely tough draw in the group phase as they were drawn alongside holders Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, Spurs impressed greatly en route to topping the group.

They have impressed the current Bianconeri boss and in addition to facing the Londoners, he is also excited about a trip to Wembley Stadium, where they have been forced to relocate as their new stadium is constructed.

“Wembley awaits us, one of the sacred temples within sport,” the Juventus boss wrote on his Twitter account following the draw. “Spurs are a young and very talented group but we are Juventus and we can do it.”

The former AC Milan tactician has twice led the Old Lady to Champions League finals but on both occasions he has came up short against Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.