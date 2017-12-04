Ancelotti: I spoke to the FIGC but I am happy in club football

Former AC Milan boss Carlo Ancelotti is not yet ready to take the Italy job and is keen to remain in club football before stepping into an international role.

Following Giampiero Ventura’s sacking, Ancelotti has been heavily linked with the vacancy and despite confirming contact from the FIGC, the tactician says he wants to be involved in football more regularly than an international job allows for.

“Yes, the Federation contacted me,” he confessed to La Domenica Sportiva. “I spoke to them.

“I told them what I am telling you now, that I am honoured by so many people wanting me to be the coach of the Nazionale.

“However, that would be like a whole other job. It is different to being a club coach and I still enjoy training and working every day. Italian football also has some problems that need to be resolved.”

Ancelotti has also been linked with a return to former club Milan, and he acknowledged that Serie A is the most interesting league in Europe this season.

“Over the last few months I’ve been linked to all sorts, like Croatia, Saudi Arabia, China, Milan,” he added.

“I have never spoken to the new Milan directors.

“I will say that Serie A is curiously the most interesting in Europe right now, as there is a lot of competition, unlike in France.”

When asked if he would be open to coaching Juventus, he refused to give anything away.

“Everyone knows what my past was, so I don’t want to go against my past.

“I like Andrea Agnelli; he was just a kid when I was there. As I said, I don’t go against my past.