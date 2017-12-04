Ausilio: Real Madrid will struggle to tempt Icardi from Inter

Real Madrid have a fight on their hands if they are to bring Mauro Icardi to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, according to Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio.

Given their lacklustre start to the season, the Spanish title holders have been linked with a swoop for the Argentine in a bid to end their attacking woes.

Strikers Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have just four league goals between them but Ausilio warned Los Blancos that it may be difficult to convince Icardi that his future lies away from the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

“There’s no need from us to convince Icardi that he should stay at Inter because he has a long contract and he is very happy here,” he told La Domenica Sportiva.

“He’s our captain and he wants to win with us. All of that goes beyond things like contracts and release clauses. Real haven’t called us but it would be their job to convince Icardi that he should abandon a project like ours.

“With us, he’s the leading light and is happy. In addition, the release clause isn’t a problem.”

The 24-year-old has 16 goals and one assist in his 15 Serie A appearances this season.