Benassi hails morale boosting Fiorentina win

Marco Benassi was very satisfied with Fiorentina’s 3-0 win over Sassuolo, admitting the team was missing the feeling of a victory.

The former Torino captain said this win will boast the Viola’s morale, and that they will try their best against Napoli in their next Serie A fixture.

“We really wanted to win because we were starting to really miss the feeling of a victory,” he told reporters. “We are happy about the victory and about how it came.

“Our aim is to find consistency: positive results are crucial for the morale.

“Coach [Stefano Pioli] wants us midfielders to be very attacking and get goals, and we try our best,” he revealed.

The midfielder is upbeat about Fiorentina’s next match against Napoli who dropped to second in Serie A following their defeat against Juventus.

“Let’s see what we can do against them,” Benassi told the press. “We will be motivated to play against such a great team, we will prepare it in the best possible way, as we always do, and we’ll see what the result will be.”