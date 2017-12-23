Benatia brings down Roma

Former Roma defender Medhi Benatia came back to haunt his old club by bagging the winner for Juventus against them on Saturday night in Turin.

A scrappy first half goal proved the difference between the sides as the centre-back allowed the Bianconeri to keep pace with Napoli, who were victorious earlier in the day.

The home side had the better of it early on and had the first opportunities of proceedings as both Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic headed wide of Alisson’s goal.

After those misses, it was an unlikely hero who gave the Bianconeri the lead when Benatia notched the opener on 18 minutes against his former employers.

A Giorgio Chiellini header from a Miralem Pjanic was saved very well by Alisson and although the rebound fell to Benatia, he hammered the follow up against the crossbar before turning home at the third attempt.

The only opportunity of note that the Giallorossi could fashion in retaliation before the break was an effort from Stephan El Shaarawy but it was another ex-Roma man, this time Wojciech Szczesny, who foiled the visitors.

Juventus had a chance to double their lead shortly after the interval but after Sami Khedira teed up Higuain, the Argentine fired his attempt over the crossbar.

The chances continued to come for the reigning champions and on 65 minutes, Alisson produced an outstanding reflex save to keep the hosts at bay, this time it was Blaise Matuidi who was the frustrated party.

With 15 minutes remaining, the Frenchman went close again but on that occasion he fired off target after cutting into the area and onto his left foot.

Juventus were almost made to pay for those misses with 10 minutes left on the clock after a fantastic Daniele De Rossi through ball was met in the air by Alessandro Florenzi, only for his attempt to come back off the crossbar.

Despite a late scare from a Cengiz Under header, the Old Lady held firm to ensure it would be a merry Christmas by the Po and inflict some yuletide woe on the capital club.