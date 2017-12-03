Benevento goalkeeper rescues dramatic first Serie A point against AC Milan

Benevento picked up their first ever Serie A point in incredible fashion as goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli scored a last gasp equaliser to draw 2-2 against AC Milan.

In the first ever meeting between these clubs of any description, Giacomo Bonaventura appeared set to be the difference maker as he scored one and set up another only for the Stregoni to end their 14-game run without any points as the unlikeliest of sources pounced at the death to level.

As was to be expected from a team fired up by having the presence of new coach Gennaro Gattuso in the dugout, Milan started quickly and Nikola Kalinic almost gave his new coach the ideal start after 12 minutes, only to have his shot kept out by Brignoli.

However, their early energy gave way to a period of frustration in which they were fortunate not to find themselves behind as Vittorio Parigini was afforded the freedom of the penalty box to head at goal, only for the 21-year-old to nod wide of the target.

Shortly afterwards at the other end, Bonaventura made no such mistake when he too had a headed chance from close range and after the ball broke kindly to him in the area after a defensive scramble, the ex-Atalanta man planted his header through a crowd and into the net for a half-time lead.

WATCH: Bonaventura heads it in after a scrappy situation ??????#BeneventoMilan 0-1. pic.twitter.com/ZZrDAt4lIZ — SempreMilan (@SempreMilanCom) December 3, 2017

That advantage lasted just four minutes though as Puscas levelled after the interval when Gianluigi Donnarumma initially pulled off a good instinctive save but could only parry the ball into the path of the Inter loanee, who made no mistake from close range.

GOAL Puscas!! Benevento 1-1 Milan pic.twitter.com/QhQrFpsruz — Serie A News (@TransfersCalcio) December 3, 2017

It compounded the Rossoneri’s recent struggles on trips to face newly-promoted sides, having won just three of their last 12, and it was perhaps going to take a little luck to turn things back around.

They got just that when the visitors were awarded a corner kick that clearly should have went Benevento’s way and at the second attempt, Bonaventura turned provider to swing in a cross for the unmarked Kalinic to head home.

The Diavolo’s task was made somewhat harder when Alessio Romagnoli was sent off for a second yellow card and that proved costly as the visitors gave away a 95th minute free-kick which goalkeeper Brignoli was sent forward for and he headed in the most dramatic of equalisers to secure a first ever Serie A point for the hosts.