Bonaventura: I hope this win gives AC Milan some belief

After AC Milan rallied to beat Bologna 2-1, goalscorer Giacomo Bonaventura is hopeful the result can give the Rossoneri belief to move forward in a positive manner.

Bonaventura opened the scoring after 10 minutes, but Simone Verdi levelled for the away side, before the former Atalanta man got the winner 14 minutes from time.

“It was important to win,” Bonaventura told Mediaset Premium. “We are happy.

“We were coming back from a difficult period, in which, even when we worked hard the results didn’t go our way.

“After the goals we should hold onto the ball a bit more, as we have the technical players to do exactly that.

“We hope this win will serve us well for the future and give us some belief.”

Following on from his strike and assist in the draw with Benevento last weekend, Bonaventura took his season tally to three goals.

“At the beginning of the season I struggled because I wasn’t 100 percent fit,” he went on, “now I am, and I am happy to have scored.”