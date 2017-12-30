Calhanoglu rescues point for AC Milan

Two goals in three minutes ensured Fiorentina and AC Milan got a point a piece at the Stadio Artemis Franchi on Saturday afternoon.

First Giovanni Simeone gave La Viola the lead 71 minutes in, but an immediate response from Hakan Calhanoglu rescued a draw for the Rossoneri.

The result leaves Milan in ninth position in the Serie A table, still two points behind their Tuscan opponents as 2017 comes to an end for both teams.

Following their midweek Coppa Italia win over Inter, Milan started confidently and Patrick Cutrone almost turned in a Suso cross early on.

That though was about as much as the Rossoneri could muster as Fiorentina went close through Jordan Veretout but his header was directed over.

Then Alessio Romagnoli was lucky to escape a red card as he flew in on Giovanni Simeone who was bursting though on goal. A yellow was shown much to the Fiorentina players’ dismay.

Romagnoli receives a yellow card for this foul on Simeone #FiorentinaMilan pic.twitter.com/vdiBvWaQEW — Serie A News (@TransfersCalcio) December 30, 2017

As half-time approached, Gil Dias found space at the back post and forced the returning Gianluigi Donnarumma to hit his effort onto the top of the crossbar.

Milan’s young goalkeeper was immediately called into action as the second 45 minutes got underway, tipping a Milan Badelj strike wide.

Marco Sportello had to be alert as Suso cut in from the right an unleashed a dipping effort, but the former Atalanta man palmed out for a corner.

Fiorentina broke the deadlock with 20 minutes left to play. Cristiano Biraghi swung in a perfect ball for Simeone who headed past Donnarumma.

Not that the lead lasted, as just three minutes later Hakan Calhanoglu tapped in from close range after Sportiello spilled a Suso shot at his feet.

Veretout then Andre Silva tested the goalkeepers as the 90 minutes came to an end.

