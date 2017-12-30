Calhanoglu rescues point for AC Milan

Two goals in three minutes ensured Fiorentina and AC Milan got a point a piece at the Stadio Artemis Franchi on Saturday afternoon.
First Giovanni Simeone gave La Viola the lead 71 minutes in, but an immediate response from Hakan Calhanoglu rescued a draw for the Rossoneri.
The result leaves Milan in ninth position in the Serie A table, still two points behind their Tuscan opponents as 2017 comes to an end for both teams.
Following their midweek Coppa Italia win over Inter, Milan started confidently and Patrick Cutrone almost turned in a Suso cross early on.
That though was about as much as the Rossoneri could muster as Fiorentina went close through Jordan Veretout but his header was directed over.
Then Alessio Romagnoli was lucky to escape a red card as he flew in on Giovanni Simeone who was bursting though on goal. A yellow was shown much to the Fiorentina players’ dismay.
Romagnoli receives a yellow card for this foul on Simeone #FiorentinaMilan pic.twitter.com/vdiBvWaQEW
— Serie A News (@TransfersCalcio) December 30, 2017
As half-time approached, Gil Dias found space at the back post and forced the returning Gianluigi Donnarumma to hit his effort onto the top of the crossbar.
Milan’s young goalkeeper was immediately called into action as the second 45 minutes got underway, tipping a Milan Badelj strike wide.
Marco Sportello had to be alert as Suso cut in from the right an unleashed a dipping effort, but the former Atalanta man palmed out for a corner.
Fiorentina broke the deadlock with 20 minutes left to play. Cristiano Biraghi swung in a perfect ball for Simeone who headed past Donnarumma.
Giovanni #Simeone! #Fiorentina in vantaggio! #FiorentinaMilan 1-0 pic.twitter.com/Lw05qN6NwF
— Alessia N??velli (@Alessia_Nov) December 30, 2017
Not that the lead lasted, as just three minutes later Hakan Calhanoglu tapped in from close range after Sportiello spilled a Suso shot at his feet.
GOALLL!!! Calhanoglu with the immediate response for Milan! 1-1 75’#ACMilan #ForzaMilan #FiorentinaMilan pic.twitter.com/HiKJsiHHbO
— Milan Talk (@MilanTalk1) December 30, 2017
Veretout then Andre Silva tested the goalkeepers as the 90 minutes came to an end.
MATCH FACTS
- Milan have gained 1 point from a losing situation for the first time in the current Serie A season.
- Milan have gained only 25 points after 19 Serie A match-days: only once have they collected less points after the first 19 Serie A matches in the ‘3 points for a win’ era – 22 in the 2013/14 season.
- Gianluigi Donnarumma made his 100th appearance for AC Milan (all competitions): 33 clean sheets and 119 saves.
- AC Milan fired only 1 shot in the first half against Fiorentina, less than in any other first half of the current Serie A season.
- Fiorentina hadn’t conceded in Serie A for 499 minutes: from the 25th minute of Lazio-Fiorentina to the 74th minute of Fiorentina-Milan.
- Calhanoglu scored his second Serie A goal: both away from home.
- Giovanni Simeone has scored six goals in this Serie A, the last four at home.
- Simeone scored 17 of the 18 Serie A goals from open play inside the box (the 18th from penalty kick).
- Milan have conceded at least one goal in their last five Serie A matches.
- Milan faced 18 shots against Fiorentina, their worst record in a 2017/18 season match.